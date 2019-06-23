Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Stein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Stein

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Lt. Colonel Ronald Eugene Stein, devoted husband and father, passed away at 75.



Ron was born in Bremerton, Wash., to Eugene and Hilda (Wacker) Stein. After receiving his bachelor's degree at Montana State, he married Sharon Peterson. They had celebrated their 52rd wedding anniversary.



Shortly after graduation, Ron began his service to his country in the United States Air Force. After pilot training, he flew in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Silver Star medal. The Stein family was stationed overseas before returning stateside to Arizona, Virginia, and eventually Klamath Falls, Ore. After 25 and a half years of active duty, Ron retired from the military and began working as a civilian at Kingsley Field running the flight simulator and training future F-15 pilots.



Ron and Sharon have two daughters, Michele (Mark) Baker and Christine (Fred) Ward. Ron enjoyed being a grandfather to his five grandchildren: Alyssa, Corri, Sarah, Samuel, and Rebekah. He enjoyed reading with them, teaching them about gardening, and spending time with their outdoor hobbies.



After Ron retired, he developed a passion for woodworking. He was a member of Southern Cascade Woodworking Club and built exquisite boxes, military flag cases, wood turned pens, wooden bowls, and wooden toys. His creative side flourished when he began hand carving and painting incredibly realistic representations of birds, flowers, and even a trout.



After Ron retired, he developed a passion for woodworking. He was a member of Southern Cascade Woodworking Club and built exquisite boxes, military flag cases, wood turned pens, wooden bowls, and wooden toys. His creative side flourished when he began hand carving and painting incredibly realistic representations of birds, flowers, and even a trout.

He will be remembered as not only as a military hero but as an artist, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His friends and family will gather in Roberts, Mont., at a later date for a Remembrance Day to share stories and celebrate his life and legacy.