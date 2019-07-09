Rosa Faye Shadley Wilson was born on Dec. 8, 1937, to Edwin and Florence Shadley in Sprague River, Ore., and passed away on July 4, 2019, at home in Sprague River.



Rosa lived most of her life in Sprague River. She went to school in Sprague River, Bonanza and Chiloquin. She married Marlin "Stogie" Wilson in September 1955 and they shared a life of ranching for 59 years.



She liked driving tractor, herding cattle, horseback riding, fixing fences, hauling hay, and cutting and hauling wood., She was also a good mother and a good cook and homemaker. She will certainly be missed by her family and friends.



Rosa is survived by her husband Marlin "Stogie" Wilson, brother-in-law Larry Huffman of Reno, Nev., nieces and husbands Dee Malone, Margaret and Wade Wilford of Reno, Tonya and Kenny Phoenix of Pyramid Lake, Nev., Jodie Huffman of Wendover, Nev., Sissy Smith of Warm Springs, Ore., and Ronna Kay and Smitty Smith of Warm Springs, nephews Sonny and Cheryl Harris of Chiloquin, Eddie Harris of Chiloquin, Jake and Mary McWilliams of Klamath Falls, Buckley McWilliams of Port Orford, Ore., nieces Maureen Olson of Wilsonville, Ore, Marvel Perez of Madras, Ore.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, in Beatty Valley Gospel Mission with graveside services at Chief Schonchin Cemetery followed by a potluck at the gospel mission. Published in Herald And News on July 9, 2019