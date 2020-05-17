Rosella Dorene (Heagney) Wilde, 84, passed away on May 6, 2020 in her Klamath Falls, OR home, surrounded by her family. Rosella was born on June 1, 1935 in Thermopolis, WY to Glen and Lois Heagney and grew up in Rock Springs, WY.



In 1954, a year after high school, she married Wayne Wilde in Rock Springs, WY where they began their family. During the next ten years of their marriage they lived in Casper, WY; Bridger and Billings, MT; and in Carson City, NV where she worked as a secretary. Rosella and her husband, Wayne, spent the next 20 years in Elko, NV where they finished rearing their four children.



With all her children still at home, Rosella graduated from the Elko School of Practical Nursing in 1970 and began a long career as an L.P.N., working in hospital and nursing home facilities. For the last 33 years, Rosella lived in Klamath Falls, OR.



Rosella enjoyed fishing and camping with her family in earlier years, as well as many handwork hobbies. She traveled with her husband to every state in the United States and every province of Canada. She was a skilled bridge player her whole life, earning her Silver Life Master, and continued to play until the last few weeks of her life. She also played the piano and shared her music when she was active in the Aloha Chapter #5 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a social person and developed many friendships in life. Rosella, a master storyteller, had a keen sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 54 years, Wayne Wilde (2008).



She is survived by her brother Emery (Audrey) Heagney of Salem, OR; four children: Gayle Wilde of Sparks, NV, Wes Wilde of Gardnerville, NV, Kari (Bill) Wilson of Nampa, ID, and Beth (Bruce) Wenger of Phoenix, AZ; eight grandchildren: Ryan Wilde, Brad Boster, Brie Smith, Nicole Sorenson, Ryan Wilson, Fonta Wenger, Misty Wenger, and Ruth Wenger; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Many thanks to the Mayo Clinic for helping extend her life a few more years.



Whether as a mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, or friend-Rosella was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



There will be a Memorial in Klamath Falls, OR at a later date.



