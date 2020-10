Rowena Louise DeMartin, Klamath Falls, passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born Aug. 12, 1940 in Seattle, Wash. Among her survivors are her husband, George Martin of Klamath Falls and brother, Ken Alvin of Lake Stevens, Wash. The full obituary may be viewed at www.cascadecremations.com . Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.