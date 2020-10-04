Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Rowena's life story with friends and family

Share Rowena's life story with friends and family





Rowena was a member of Soroptimist International Klamath Falls, and served on most of the club's committees. She volunteered to help with many large and small projects over the years in support of the club's mission of women helping women. She was an avid supporter of OIT Basketball. She rarely missed a game and thought of the players as her boys and girls. Rowena took up golf later in life, including golf lessons with professional golf instructor, George Martin. Rowena and George fell in love and were married on October 2, 2004. They had sixteen years of great happiness together.



A curious and outgoing woman, Rowena would stop and talk to anybody she came across, particularly babies. Rowena was always up for a trip or an adventure, especially if there was an estate sale at the end. She was a wonderful cook, pragmatic planner, and loving wife.



She is survived by her husband George; brother Ken Alvin of Lake Stevens, WA; Nieces Dominica Myers of Tacoma, WA; Shawna Wolk of Kasilof, AK; Meredith Owens of Mt Vernon, WA; Colleen Huff of Everett, WA; Kimberly Runge of Bothell, WA; and nephews Seth Myers of Tacoma, WA; Will Alvin of Los Angeles, CA; Jason Alvin of Bothell, WA; and great nephew, Jack Myers, among many others. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janet Myers, and brother Donald Alvin. Condolences may be expressed online at

Rowena Louise DeMartin passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the age of 80. The daughter of William Alvin and Marjorie Pihl Alvin, Rowena was born in Seattle, WA on August 12, 1940. She graduated from Highline High School in Burien, WA and attended Whitworth University in Spokane, WA for two years. The majority of Rowena's long working career was with the US Forest Service as a contracting officer. She served on the Wenatchee National Forest and then the Ochico National Forest before finishing her career at the Fremont-Winema National Forest. She made many lifelong friends during her tours with the Forest Service and they will miss her greatly. Although it was difficult work, she felt most alive when working on firefighting sites in the field.Rowena was a member of Soroptimist International Klamath Falls, and served on most of the club's committees. She volunteered to help with many large and small projects over the years in support of the club's mission of women helping women. She was an avid supporter of OIT Basketball. She rarely missed a game and thought of the players as her boys and girls. Rowena took up golf later in life, including golf lessons with professional golf instructor, George Martin. Rowena and George fell in love and were married on October 2, 2004. They had sixteen years of great happiness together.A curious and outgoing woman, Rowena would stop and talk to anybody she came across, particularly babies. Rowena was always up for a trip or an adventure, especially if there was an estate sale at the end. She was a wonderful cook, pragmatic planner, and loving wife.She is survived by her husband George; brother Ken Alvin of Lake Stevens, WA; Nieces Dominica Myers of Tacoma, WA; Shawna Wolk of Kasilof, AK; Meredith Owens of Mt Vernon, WA; Colleen Huff of Everett, WA; Kimberly Runge of Bothell, WA; and nephews Seth Myers of Tacoma, WA; Will Alvin of Los Angeles, CA; Jason Alvin of Bothell, WA; and great nephew, Jack Myers, among many others. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janet Myers, and brother Donald Alvin. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store