Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rowena Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rowena "Dena" Sherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rowena "Dena" Sherman Obituary
Rowena 'Dena' Sherman was born Nov. 21, 1933, to John and Ruth Charles. She had two sisters Lou and Fay, both of whom preceded her in death. Her oldest son, Jesse Wilder passed away in 2017. She is survived by two sons, Mike and Rex Ledbetter of Klamath Falls, Ore.; two granddaughters, Jenny and Molly Wilder; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dena worked as a caseworker for the state of Oregon and retired in 1994. At her request, there will be no funeral services. She will be missed by her many friends and loved ones.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rowena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -