Rowena 'Dena' Sherman was born Nov. 21, 1933, to John and Ruth Charles. She had two sisters Lou and Fay, both of whom preceded her in death. Her oldest son, Jesse Wilder passed away in 2017. She is survived by two sons, Mike and Rex Ledbetter of Klamath Falls, Ore.; two granddaughters, Jenny and Molly Wilder; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dena worked as a caseworker for the state of Oregon and retired in 1994. At her request, there will be no funeral services. She will be missed by her many friends and loved ones.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 14, 2019