Roy Granville Hurst passed away peacefully June 19, 2020 at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore. Roy was born June 28, 1943 in Madera, Calif. to Carrol Hurst and Rhoda Estelle Ault. He spent the majority of his life in Klamath Falls working for Weyerhaeuser Company, along with several other small businesses. There was not much he couldn't do, he loved hunting and camping. He was a lifetime member of the Oregon Hunters Association. His favorite place away from home was camping at Bear Creek, loved it when family and friends joined him. He had a green thumb and enjoyed growing cactus.



He was preceded in death by his parents Carrol and Rhoda Hurst, and brothers Charley, David and Mike. Survivors include his partner Paula Pool, daughters Debbie Newton (Roger) and Laurie Burke. Four Grandchildren, Rosie, Mitchell, Tyler and Brody; two great-grandchildren, Carson and Taylor. Also Jadea and Ryleigh, who knew and loved him as Papa.



At Roy's request no public service will be held. Gifts made in his memory may be made to: Oregon Hunters Association - Klamath Chapter or Doernbechers Children's Hospital.



