Roy Edward Hall went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore. He was born May 10, 1954, in West Virginia.
Roy is survived by his loving children Kimberly, Angie, Troy, Josh, Destiny, Taylor and Shelby and his grandchildren Brandon, Allison, Bryce, Skylar, Cortany, Alyssa, Jeffery, Kaelynn, Evan, Jasper and Brantley. He is also survived by his brother, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting, gambling, cheating at poker, and eating sweets. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Williamson River Christian Fellowship on Highway 62 in Chiloquin, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 20, 2019