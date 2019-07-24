Resources More Obituaries for Roy Hearn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Hearn

On July 15, 2019, another angel took flight to heaven: Roy L. Hearn (born Dec. 21, 1940), an Air Force vet from Panama Canal Zone, an American patriot, beloved grandfather, father, husband and an amazing friend to many, passed away at the age of 78. Roy's passing followed just six months after his wife's (Patricia L. Hearn) death. The two were married faithfully for a miraculous 56 years and are united together again. My intentions are to hold a service for Roy as well as a re-uniting for the Hearn couple on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Immanuel Baptist Church at 225 N. 11th St. in Klamath Falls. Will post an update on dates/times in the local paper. Hold your loved ones close and tell them you love them your every chance. You never know when it will be the last. God bless and I look forward to seeing the friends of the Hearn family make an appearance. Thank you, Anastasia R. Hearn Published in Herald And News on July 24, 2019