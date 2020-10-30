Ruby Leighton Johns, 88, died on October 17, 2020, at her home in Merrill, Oregon. Her daughter Deborah was at her side. Ruby was a life long resident of the Merrill and Klamath Falls area. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1950. On June 25, 1952, she married Darrell Johns, also of Merrill, in a ceremony held in Reno, Nevada. Ruby and Darrell lived in Klamath Falls from 1961 to 1975, when they returned to Merrill.



Ruby worked as a bookkeeper for Klamath Falls Creamery and South Suburban Sanitary District. She retired in the fall of 1994. Her life was centered around her family members. She was accomplished at cross-stitch and crochet and made many pictures and afghans for her family and friends. Once they retired, she and Darrell traveled and camped frequently.



Ruby is survived by her two daughters Deborah Johns and Vaneda (Ferrell) True; her sister Betty Joyce Choate of Middletown, Missouri; her brother Kenneth Icenbice of Merrill; her two grandsons and their families: John and Emma McCafferty, Madisen and Ariana; and Chris and Lacey McCafferty, Leighton, Colton and Maren; her nephew Steven (Jennifer) Icenbice of Sacramento, California; her neice Vicki (George) Twellman of Silex, Missouri, and Vicki's three children and five grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents Clem and Bobbie Icenbice; her husband Darrell Johns; her son Brian Johns; her nephew Randy Choate and her great-niece Brandi Twellman.



In consideration of current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Laki. A public memorial will be held next year for extended family and friends. Location and date will be published.



