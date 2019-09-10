|
Russell Joseph Walsh, 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore., Sept. 6, 2019.
Russell was born June 6, 1924, in East St. Louis, Ill., to Frank and Bertha Bosler Walsh. Russell and family moved to Eldorado, Ill., where he went to school. He joined the Navy in 1943. He went to electrical submarine school. He served on the Permit sub in the Pacific. He was discharged in 1946.
After leaving the service, he went to work as a logger in the Redwoods and Alaska. Later, he came to the Langell Valley working for Lloyd Gift, where he met and married his sweetheart, Edith Gift, on Dec. 22, 1949. Russell and Edith had three children: Kathleen, Richard and Jerry.
Russell started working for the Air Force at Kingsley Field as an electrician in 1956. He left Kingsley Field to work for Hahn Electric, then for Winema Electric. Russell started Henley Electric in the early '70s. He worked until he was 93 years old. Russell was told he was the oldest working electrician in Oregon. Russell and Edith traveled many places, spent quality time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Edith; three children; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and sister, June.
His brother Gilbert, and parents are deceased.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 801 Jefferson St.
Remembrances can be made to St. Paul's in his honor.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 10, 2019