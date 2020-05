Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Amine 'Betty' Radcliffe 90, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living with family by her side. Complete obituary will follow and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. (541) 884-3456



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store