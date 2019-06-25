Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Dougan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Dougan

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ruth M. Dougan, 86, passed away on June 5, 2019.



Ruth was born in Bolinas, Calif., on Jan. 8, 1933, to Manuel and Rose Leal in the house that later became the Audubon Canyon Ranch. She attended grammar school in Bolinas. When in the third grade, she moved with her family to Slide Ranch and attended Old Mill School in Mill Valley, Calif. She later attended Tamalpias High School in Mill Valley.



In 1952, Ruth married George Dougan and started their life in Forest Knolls, Calif. They later moved to Nicasio, Calif., and took over the family dairy. In 1976, Ruth and George moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., then to their dream cattle ranch in Beatty, Ore., in 1987.



Ruth enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Beatty Valley Gospel Mission.



Survivors include her daughter Diane Gerstmann of Petaluma, Calif., her son Doug (Jeannette) Dougan of Bonanza, Ore., her daughter Sarah (Joe) Smith of Klamath Falls, Ore., her daughter-in-law Kris (Bruce) Cader of Santa Rosa, grandchildren Jeff (Jessica) Gerstmann of Petaluma, Amanda Dougan, of Lucerne, Calif.,, Becky (Kevin) Trenam of Santa Rosa, Mikael (Grace) Dougan of Ashland, Ore., Ty and Mathew Dougan of Bonanza, Ore., and Wyatt, Mattie and Josie Smith of Klamath Falls, great-grandchildren Gracie, Kevin, Carlie, Vivienne, Micky, Maggie and George Trenam of Santa Rosa, sisters Grace Farley of Nicasio, Calif., Mary (Joe) Bruce of Fairfax, Calif., and Jane (Pat) Silva of Santa Rosa, and many other beloved family members and friends.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband George, her sons Mike and Greg Dougan, her daughter Debbie Dougan and her son-in-law Tom Gerstmann, her parents, and her sisters Violet Cowles and Georgia Bartl. Ruth will be missed for her kindness and hospitality to all.



A memorial service will be held at the Beatty Valley Gospel Mission in Beatty on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at noon.