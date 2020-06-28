Ruth Hale was born September 29, 1932 in Los Angeles, Calif. and passed peacefully on May 3, 2020 in Hillsboro, Ore., with her loving Grandson Ryan Conner by her side. She was the fourth child of five born to John Wesley and Mabel Reynolds.



She was raised primarily in Orange County (Midway City), having completed her Junior year at Huntington Beach High School, before moving to Butte Valley in Northern California with her Aunt Fern where she graduated from Butte Valley High School in Dorris, Calif. She Married Ray Hale on April 3, 1952 in Sacramento, Calif. and together they had five children, ultimately settling in Bakersfield, Calif. where she raised her kids.



In January 1979 she relocated back to Butte Valley to care for and live with her aging mother while her youngest child was still four months shy of her high school graduation. She made her life there for the next 36 years, where she ran a rural mail route and also raised her grandsons Ryan and Jonathan. In 2017 she moved to Portland, residing at Avamere Bethany Assisted Living Facility, where she would be near her daughter Cindy and grandson Ryan who would faithfully see to her oversight and care for her remaining years.



Mom made fast friends with the staff at Avamere and she enjoyed visits from family, including nieces Karen Lauderdale and Nyna Caldwell, who would often take her on outings to get her hair done, shopping, lunches and otherwise just stop by to visit with her. Mom also got the surprise of a lifetime when she not only learned about but got to meet her half-brother Daniel Reynolds in December 2019. Mom and Daniel would continue to speak regularly by phone, something she immensely enjoyed, along with calls from her daughter Cindy, nieces Nyna, Judy, Karen and other friends and family until her passing.



During Mom's lifetime there were hardships and struggles, but it was a lifetime blessed with her fair share of adventure as well. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her grandchildren Jonathan Conner, McKenzie Watts, Cory Harding, son Mickey Hale, Daughter Patty Rolow and Husband Ray. She is survived by Daughters Teresa (Marc) Cumberland, Cindy Sohm, Son Jerry (Tammy) Hale, Grandsons Ryan Conner, Even (Melissa) Wise, Jess Hale, Dalton Rolow and great-grandchildren Sabrina and Cole Wise, and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Macdoel, Calif. on July 3, 2020 at 1 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store