Ruth Janet Merriman, long time resident of Merrill, Ore., passed away at her home with her loved ones beside her on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Ruth was born in North Branch, Minn., on March 8, 1937 to Floyd and Viva (Bacon) Ellsworth. In 1953, Ruth and the love of her life, Samuel David Merriman, eloped and moved to Merrill with nothing but a Harley Davidson and what it could carry. She worked at the Merrill Post Office and retired after 30 years as Postmaster. Ruth lost Sam in 1997.
In 1998, she got together with Clifford Olson, a longtime childhood friend. She then became a snowbird for the next 18 years, traveling throughout the U.S.
Ruth and Sam had four children: Sandra (Steve) Jenkins, Cindy Pair, Bruce (Joyce) Merriman, and Janet (Jim) Krueger; grandchildren Jim (Noemi) Jenkins, Charlie (Heather) Jenkins, Justina (Josh) Smith, Christopher (Dorothy) Pair, Dustin (Toffia) Pair, Sam Merriman, Joe (Ebba) Merriman, and Matt (Talia) Merriman; great-grandchildren Devin, Sarah, June, and Jameson Jenkins, Hannah, Makayla, and Eli Smith, and Autumn and Tyler Pair. Ruth also leaves behind special friend and family member Dawn Maupin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Keith, Don, Jim, and Fay Ellsworth, and Lois Chandler; her husband Sam; her son-in-law Jim Krueger; and her daughter-in-law Joyce Merriman.
Private graveside services were held at the Merrill Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at Ruth's home in the summer. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
or Klamath Hospice in honor of her name. Ruth's family dearly loved her and she will be missed by all.