Ruth Ann Miller, 94, passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born on Jan. 1, 1925 in Tokawa, Okla.



She was preceded in death by her husband Joe "Sandy" Miller Jr., her parents Hugh and Minnie Hensley, sisters Mamlee, Zelma, and Mary, brother Ben, grandson Oran Lee Miller Jr., and daughter-in-law Ila Miller.



Survivors include her sons Oran Miller, Erwin Miller, and Calvin "Thumper" Miller, daughter Sherrie Miller, grandchildren Erwin Miller Jr. and wife Crystal, Jeanine Miller, Romy Magnuson and husband Duane, Rani Harrington, Buck Kness Jr. and wife Ritsuko, Eldon Joe "EJ" MIller and wife Traci, Chasina "Cina" Miller, and Leo Miller, great-grandchildren Shawnee Miller, Jasmine Etchevers, Breana Miller, Larkynn Tupper, Sandy Joe Miller, Dalton Sandy Hall, Austin Elk Kness, William Miller, Darius Miller, Tahj Miller, Emily RiverKay Kness, Taleah Belanger , CaCee Belanger, and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and out-laws.



In her early life, she was a ship welder during World War II. She met her husband Joe "Sandy" Miller when she worked as a carhop. She loved to rodeo and was a rodeo secretary. She owned her own bar. She was also a bartender for several decades. She loved bingo and slots, along with game shows and western movies. She was a large part in her families lives.



She requested no services.



A gathering will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the goos oLgi gowa at 35601 Chokecherry Way, Chiloquin, OR 97624, starting at 1 p.m. Refreshments with provided. The family requests no monetary donations.