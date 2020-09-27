Sam Rutledge passed away in his sleep on September 23, 2020. He was 84 years old.



Sam was born on March 3, 1936 in Hufmac, OK to Charles and Frances (Wheeler) Rutledge.



Sam married Shirley Spaulding on Nov. 23, 1963. They were married for 56 years. They raised their 3 kids in Klamath Falls, OR.



He is survived by his wife Shirley, son Allen (Brenda), daughters Rolinda (James), and Christine (Brett), brothers Wesley (Judy), Kenneth (Judy), Dean (Terry), Donald (Deb), Johnny (Keta), 6 grandkids, and 6 great grandkids.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Cecil, Chester, Virgil, sisters Ellen and Louise.



Per Sam's request there will not be a service.



