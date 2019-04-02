Resources More Obituaries for Sandi Nyback-Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sandi Nyback-Smith

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sandra "Sandi" Lucille Nyback-Smith passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Sunday, March 26, 2019, in Sky Lakes Medical Center, where she had been transported the previous morning. She had been surrounded by family and loved ones.



The only beloved child of Alrick "Al" Freidolf Nyback and Hazel Ninon "Nine" Nyback, Sandi was born on Aug. 6, 1940, in Klamath Falls.



She and her parents were members of the First Presbyterian Church.



Sandi graduated from Klamath Union High School, then attended Lewis & Clark College and graduated from Pacific University, majoring in music.



Returning to Klamath Falls, she joined her parents' business in Nyback's Flowers. Her passion and talent for flowers resulted in accolades in FTD, including two terms as International President.



Sandi was a very accomplished pianist. She played throughout Oregon for many organizations and state conventions. She loved her 50-year membership in the Order of the Eastern Star. She was chairman of decorating for local, state and international events. Sandi was Grand Organist, a Grand Representative and Grand Committee Member. She was Past Matron of Aloha Chapter in Klamath Falls and a member of Fidelity Chapter in Mt. Shasta, Calif.



A member of Zuleima Temple No. 13, Daughters of the Nile was important. Sandi traveled to Medford for 13 years to serve as Princess Musician. She was also past president of the Klamath Falls Nile Club.



In her youth, Sandi was Honored Queen and Majority Member of International Order of Job's Daughters. As an adult, she become Bethel Guardian and later Grand Bethel Musician.



Sandi contributed generously of her time, talent, music and flowers in the community to Masonic organizations and other groups. She also belonged to Amaranth, Quota Club, BPW, and Soroptimists.



Sandra Nyback married Keith Smith and they had a family. Although their marriage ended, her family remained of utmost importance to her. The great outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, barbecues, birthday and holiday dinners were family events. Her love for them was incredible.



She was preceded in death by her son Aaron Smith and her parents Al and Nine Nyback.



She is survived by her son Jarod Smith, daughter Kendra Jones, grandchildren Jacob, Isaac and Alexis Jones, Clara and Clay Smith, and Maddia Smith, cousins Barbara Howard, Rex Reed and other cousins, and very close friends, Lavonne Downing, Lou and Lin Stanton.



A celebration of Life will be held at Klamath Basin Community Center, 707 High St., Klamath Falls, on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Viewing will be at noon and services at 1 p.m., a reception following. Interment will be at a later date. If you wish to wear a floral scarf, Sandi would have liked that.