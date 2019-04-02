Sandra Jean "Sandy" Shaw, 71, of Wilder, Idaho, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home. These were her last words to her friends and family:



"My mom, Imogene (Tuckers) Shaw and my dad Homer Vansure Shaw had one baby girl, live birth. I was born on Dec. 11, 1947, and they named me Sandra Jean.



"Even though I was an only child, I was never lonely. Our large family, the Tuckers and Shaws, all treated me like a sister. Over the years, I have lost lots of aunts, uncles and cousins. Prior to my death, I lost my dad on June 15, 1977, my mom on June 15, 1992, my grandpa Shaw and my grandmother Tucker.



"I leave behind my significant other and very best friend Bryan Mikkelsen of Wilder; my three children Eric David Hoover (Cielo) and their children Rangel Lorino, Asher Hoover, Danian Hoover, all of Anchorage, Alaska; my daughter Kristi Harris (Steve) of Baker City, Ore., and their children Kara, Klarissa, Lindsey and Wyatt, and Travis C. Hoover youngest son from Girdwood, Alaska; I'm known as Ma Shaw to Bryan's kids Pete Mikklesen and son Emmitt from Redmond, Ore., and daughter Megan from Vale, Ore. I am also survived by my mom's youngest sister Dalphine Thomason of Prineville and my dad's sister Myrth Broyles from Flagstaff, Ariz., and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from both sides of the family.



"All my friends and family are very special to me. I taught children for 30 plus years and spent 10 years as a 4-H livestock leader for pigs. I was baptized in the early fall of 1996 in First Church of the Nazarene in Medford, Ore. The 23rd Psalm is a special verse that I connect with peace, which is what I hope to leave you with. My favorite songs are 'How Great Thou Art,' 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' and 'Amazing Grace.' God Bless you."



Published in Herald And News on Apr. 2, 2019