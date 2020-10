Sandra Lynd West, 80, passed away at her home in Klamath Falls on October 20, 2020. Sandra was born July 16, 1940 in Lewiston, Idaho. Survivors include her daughter, Penny West of Klamath Falls, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her soulmate, Warren Jacob "Jack" Bachman, son, Mark West, and sisters, Kathy Cassavan and Linda Sneddon. View the full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com