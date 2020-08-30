Sarah Louise Campbell



March 28, 1920 - August 16, 2020



Sarah Louise Campbell (Kauffman) peacefully passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Shiloh Green Manor II in Windsor, Calif.



Louise was born in Traverse City, Mich., on March 28, 1920, the daughter of William and Emma Kauffman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Kauffman and her beloved husband of 36 years Oramel Campbell.



Louise loved her Lord, her family and her friends. She was kind and loyal and always happy to listen to her family and friends and to help those in need. She loved to read, crochet and was quite the bowler. Louise worked at JC Penney Company in Pensacola, Fla., San Diego, Calif., and Klamath Falls, where she retired after 25 years. After retirement she was a volunteer for several years in Klamath Falls for the Smart Program where she read to school children.



Louise is survived by beloved son Carl Campbell and wife Kathleen Rhodes of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and daughter Carol Skye Davis, of Socorro, N.M.; Grandchildren Geoff Campbell and wife Shannon of Auburn, Calif., Lisa Duenas of Santa Rosa, Calif., Holly Rhodes, San Francisco, Calif., Megan Rhodes, Santa Rosa, Calif., and Spencer Rhodes of Santa Rosa, Calif.; great-grandchildren Kahla Vinson (Dustin) of Rohnert Park, Calif., Megan Hall (Frank), of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Mariah Fort (Jordan) of Crescent City, Calif., Jacob and Hunter Campbell of Auburn, Calif., Vanessa Andre, Santa Rosa, Calif., Cito and Della Garcia, San Francisco, Calif. She is also survived by her very loved and loving great-great grandchildren Logan Ferguson, Devin and Cole Vinson, and Cadence Hall.



Her family wishes to thank her incredibly supportive church family in Klamath Falls, the excellent caregivers at Auburn Ravine Terrace Assisted Living in Auburn, Calif., and the love and compassion she most recently received at Shiloh Green Manor II in Windsor, Calif.



Dear Louise, your warmth, wise, loving counsel and caring will be greatly missed and you will always be in our hearts.



