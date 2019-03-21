Sarah "Jane" Wedde joined her heavenly family the evening of March 18, 2019, with members of her family by her side. She was the oldest of four sisters and was born in Port Hueneme, Calif., on Jan. 27, 1926, to Sarah J. and Earl Hilling.



When Jane's mother married Clifford Shields, the family moved to Pearblossom, Calif., where she attended school. At a U.S.O. dance at Edwards Air Force Base, she met Raymond Wedde and a few short months later, they were married. The war took him to England for three years. Upon his return, they moved to Illinois Valley, where they raised their four children. Finally, they moved to the Chiloquin area in 1961.



She retired after 21 years from Klamath County School District, where she was a cafeteria helper and eventually a head cook. Within a year of retirement, she opened her own daycare and cared for many of the Chiloquin children. She loved every minute of it for 13 years until health reasons caused her to retire from her daycare business.



She was a member of the Chiloquin Assembly of God for 58 years. She was a Sunday school teacher most of her life, 38 years of which were at Chiloquin Assembly of God. She read her Bible daily and was a prayer warrior.



Her family was the light of her life and each and every one of them meant the world to her. She loved all of her beautiful children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and she never forgot a birthday!



She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, mother, father, three sisters and a baby. She is survived by her children Grace and Richard Pelton, Ray Wedde and Diane Duncan, Anna Bailey, Lyle and Robin Wedde, 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.



At her request, a private service will be held for the family in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EagleRidge High School's scholarship fund or Chiloquin Fire & Rescue. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 21, 2019