|
|
On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Scott Rudolph Carnes, loving son, brother and father of one child, passed away at the age of 49.
Scott was born on Feb. 18, 1970, in West Covina, Calif., to Clark and Annette (Guibeau) Carnes. During his life, Scott worked as a mechanic and in construction.
He is survived by his daughter Michelle, his father and mother, brothers Clark Jr. and William, his sisters Lorie, Karrie and Freida, and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
Published in Herald And News on May 10, 2019