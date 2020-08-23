1/1
Shari Ann (Pridemore) Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shari Ann (Pridemore) Cox passed away on May 27, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 77. She is survived by her siblings Larry Pridemore, Louise Bradford, Jane Atkinson and many nieces and nephews. Shari grew up in Klamath Falls and graduated from Klamath Union High. She worked for State Farm Insurance until she moved to Weatherford, Texas in 1981. She worked the remainder of her carrer in Fort Worth for Frost Insurance and retired at the age of 74. Her favorite pastime was watching the Dallas Cowboys play. She was a huge fan. Shari will be missed by her family and friends more than words can express. May she rest in God's hands. Services were held on July 21 at Klamath Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved