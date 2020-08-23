Shari Ann (Pridemore) Cox passed away on May 27, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 77. She is survived by her siblings Larry Pridemore, Louise Bradford, Jane Atkinson and many nieces and nephews. Shari grew up in Klamath Falls and graduated from Klamath Union High. She worked for State Farm Insurance until she moved to Weatherford, Texas in 1981. She worked the remainder of her carrer in Fort Worth for Frost Insurance and retired at the age of 74. Her favorite pastime was watching the Dallas Cowboys play. She was a huge fan. Shari will be missed by her family and friends more than words can express. May she rest in God's hands. Services were held on July 21 at Klamath Memorial Cemetery.



