On July 11. 2019, Sharlene Coates Burnett made her way up the stairway to heaven, where she was welcomed with open arms. She would have been 59 on Aug. 9.



She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1960. Her family moved in 1969 from Salt Lake City to Klamath Falls, Ore., where she spent the remainder of her life. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Shar was a wonderful wife, mother and sister to all her siblings. She always took care of her family and friends, no matter what.



Her first job out in the community was at Lucky Steer, then she went to work at Safeway in the bakery for many years as well. Shar then left the workforce to raise her family. Later, she spent several years at Sizzler Restaurant before returning to work at Albertson's Bakery. Shar always had a beautiful smile while handing out the cookies to the children and will always be remembered as the "cookie lady."



Due to health reasons, she had to retire in 2016. After her retirement, Shar still had the passion to bake goodies for all. She loved to vacation at the coast, go camping and work in her vegetable garden and with her flowers. Being a proud grandmother of one made her life complete.



She leaves behind her husband William "Bill" Burnett, just shy of 33 years on July 12, 2019, daughter Alisha K. Burnett and partner David Whitlock, granddaughter Adalynn P. Whitlock, son Zachary M. Burnett of Klamath Falls, brother Daniel Coates and partner Lori Nelson of Aloha, Ore., sister Jolene (Coates) Baker, nephew Benjamin D. Baker, grandnephew Kaden D, Baker, niece Megan A. Barr; step-sister Elizabeth Stone of Forest Grove, Ore., husband Jerimiah, step-brother Victor Tezanos of Bonanza, Ore., step-sister April Gonzales-Fawcett of Bonanza, brother and sister-in-law Dave and Cheryl Burnett of Chiloquin, Ore., sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Delbert Lien of Auburn, Wash., Sharon Ward of Klamath Falls, Debbie Jones of Klamath Falls, many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, loved ones and grandparents as well.



Shar was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Kathryn (Christiansen) Coates, brother Michael E. Coates, father and mother-in-law George and Alice Burnett of Klamath Falls.



Cremation will be made by Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd. Celebration of Shar's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crest Park on Hilyard Avenue, Klamath Falls. We kindly ask to please prepare for the weather and bring your own chair and or seating for the service.



Donations can be made/sent to Davita Dialysis or Alzheimer's Foundation in her name or your choice of charity. Published in Herald And News on July 16, 2019