Sharlene (Shawn) Loomis Totten was born in Helena, Mont., on Jan. 20, 1935 to Albert Loomis and Margaret Hudoklin Loomis. The family moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., in September 1936. Shawn attended school in Klamath Falls and met Harold Totten when she was a freshman in high school. They were married on July 3, 1952 and had five sons. After the birth of her first son on May 6, 1954 they moved to Southern California where Harold went to work in the dairy industry.



Their second son was born in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 27, 1955. They then moved back to Klamath Falls where Harold went to work for Crater Lake Creamery, and welcomed twin sons born on July 3, 1958. They moved back to Southern California and welcomed another son on Aug. 22, 1963. They then moved back to Klamath Falls.



When her children were older she went to work for Weyerhaeuser in the office. Harold suffered a heart attack at the age of 37 and had two open heart surgeries and subsequently passed away in 1974 on his 41st birthday. Shawn continued to work for Weyerhaeuser and then worked at For The Birds in Klamath Falls. She was a doting grandmother to 14 and loving great-grandmother to 20. After her children were grown and married she continued to reside in Klamath Falls with her sister Geri Loomis. When she and her sister were approaching their 80's they moved to Fortuna, Calif. to live with her oldest son and his wife as they needed living assistance due to health reasons.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her nephew David Loomis. She is survived by her five sons, Jack Totten and his wife Tammy of Fortuna, Calif., Steven Totten of Cottage Grove, Jim Totten of Milwaukee, Ore., John Totten and his wife Diane of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Christopher Totten of Lake Oswego, Ore., her sister Geraldine Loomis of Fortuna, Calif., her brother Brad Loomis and his wife Cathy of Klamath Falls, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Our beloved Shawnee left us to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020.



