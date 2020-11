Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon Melnick, MD, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on November 5, 2020. She was born May 3, 1956 in Billings, Mont. Sharon was a longtime therapist and served the Basin for 30 years. She passed away surrounded by songs and prayer. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.



