Sharon Rick

Sharon E. Rick, a resident of Tulelake CA, died September 20, 2020 at the age of 75. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Oct. 3, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel.



Sharon was born to Kenneth & Elizabeth "Betty" Baghott on December 8, 1944, in Washington, DC. She and her parents moved to Tulelake, where her dad Ken, became a farm advisor and farmer. Sharon went to all 12 years of school in Tulelake where she met Larry, who lived in Malin. After graduating high school, she went to college to study Art. She and Larry were married August 20, 1966. They lived in Klamath Falls until they moved to Malin in 1970 before finally settling in Tulelake in 1974. While living in Klamath Falls Sharon worked at LaPointe's Fashion Boutique. After moving to Tulelake, Sharon concentrated on helping Larry with managing their family farm. After their son, Cris graduated high school, she worked at Tulelake high school in the Special Education department for several years. During this time, she also volunteered/served for several years on the Tulelake Fair Board.



Sharon enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, art, sewing, and especially watching her grandsons play in all their sports at Klamath Union High School.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Rick of Tulelake, CA; son and daughter-in-law Cristopher & Shawna Rick of Klamath Falls; grandsons Justin Rick and his special friend, Carissa Wilson of Medford, OR; Cody Rick and his fiancé Mariah Carson of Medford, OR; Sister and brother-in-law Tim & Lynan Salmon of Klamath Falls, OR; Nephew and wife Shaun & Kendall Baghott-Salmon and many special friends, too many to list. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Elizabeth "Betty" Baghott. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.



