Sheila Mary Fabrizio

Sheila Mary Fabrizio Obituary
Sheila Mary Catherine Fabrizio was born in 1929 in Vancouver, Canada, and raised in Portage la Prairie, Canada.

She married Al Fabrizio, and their family lived in Southern California. They were active in Immaculate Health of Mary parish, where Sheila was school librarian until they moved to Klamath Falls in 1989.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, and a brother, and is survived by nine children, 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Jan, 24 at 7 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., both at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. For additional information please visit www.ohairwards.com.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 21, 2020
