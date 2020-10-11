was born in Long Beach Calif., on April 20, 1959 to Lois and Edgar Brissey. At the age of 8 the family moved from California and settled in Klamath Falls, Ore. where Shelly resided until her passing. Shelly, AKA "Mom" is survived by her three children - Traci, Timothy and Tiffany; daughter-in-law Anela; grandchildren Katawna, Shylee, Destiny, Riley, Bela, Aurora "Roo", Zane, Logan, Danule, Sehven, Trista, Chiara, and Ash; her mother Elaine, two sisters Fran and Carey, brother Roy; and nieces, nephews and numerous friends who became family.



A celebration of life potluck will take place at Wiard Park in Klamath Falls on Saturday, Oct. 17 2020, at 2 p.m. Please remember that social distancing mandates are in place and masks are mandatory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store