Sherry Marie (Larson) Stutts, 73, of Eugene, Ore., passed away in her sleep at her residence in Dallas, Ore., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.



Sherry was born in Eugene to Henry and Rose (Steele) Larson. She married Charles Stutts (1945-2014) in 2001 and the two resided in Chiloquin, Ore., where they were very active in senior and veteran activities.



Born to a musically inclined family, Sherry grew up playing music most of her life. She told stories of marching in the 1962 Worlds Fair in Seattle, Wash., with her South Eugene High School Marching Band and having to complete the route twice because another band did not show up. Her love of music took her to the Lewiston Civic Theater of Lewiston, Idaho, the One More Time Marching Band of Eugene, Ore., and most recently the Klamath Symphonic Orchestra in Klamath Falls, Ore., just to name a few.



In 1999, she graduated with her associate's degree in accounting from Lane Community College and accomplished her master gardener and master food processor for the state of Oregon.



Besides music, Sherry also loved crafting and was an accomplished seamstress and yarn artisan.



Survivors include her daughter Serena (Bente) Lairson of Dallas, Ore., her son Frank Spaulding of Seattle, and her son Henry (Hank) Spaulding of Eugene. She is also survived by, as she recently stated on Facebook, "five beautiful granddaughters and three beautiful great-granddaughters. I am so proud of them all. "



Services will be held in First Baptist Church at 245 SW Church St. in Dallas, Ore., at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019. Donations can be made in her name to the . Published in Herald And News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary