Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on March 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Shirley Ann Thompson was born on August 20, 1935 to Albert and Pauline Wagner in Lingle, Wyoming. Later, the family moved to Dubois, WY, where her father worked for the Wyoming State Highway Department. She graduated Valedictorian from high school in 1953. She later went on to the University of Wyoming in Laramie. In 1962, she married Charles Vegos and was blessed with two sons, Steve and Mark, whom she affectionately called "her boys". In 1965, she met Ellis (Tom) Thompson who, at that time was an assistant manager for Woolworth's. Their first date was on Halloween, they were married three months later in Riverton, WY and stayed side by side for 55 years. Five years later after their marriage, their daughter Barbie was born. Shirley and Tom moved to various states due to Tom's transfers with Woolworths. They made Klamath Falls, OR their permanent home after Tom retired. During these years, they enjoyed their time together, traveling to the Oregon Coast as Shirley loved lighthouses and going all over to see their kids, grandkids, and life long friends. They were always together, full of life and love. Tom often called Shirley "his buddy" and "precious girl". Shirley would always call Tom a"her buddy" and "honey". They always kissed good night and said I love you. She was proceeded in death by her mother Pauline, her brother Harold, father Albert, and brother Albert Jr. She is survived by her loving husband and buddy Tom Thompson, son Steve Vegos, daughter in law Rae from Rogue River, OR; son Mark Vegos from Baring, WA, and her daughter Barbie, and son in law Jeff McLean from Flagstaff, AZ. She is also survived by her most precious grandchildren, whom she boasted with pride daily, Jesse Vegos, Luke Vegos, Kyle McLean and Madison McLean. A celebration of life will be held at Davenports Chapel of the Good Shephard, at 2680 Memorial Dr, Klamath Falls, OR. on March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 5, 2020