St Patrick's Catholic Church
12 North G Street
Lakeview, OR 97630
(541) 947-2741
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Lakeview, OR
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Lakeview, OR
View Map
Shirley Annette Stewart Obituary
Shirley Annette Stewart of Lakeview, Ore., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Father Thomas Philip will preside over the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lakeview with a committal to follow in the Westside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westside Cemetery District, 15188 Westside Road, Lakeview, OR 97630 or a .
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 10, 2019
