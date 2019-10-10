|
Shirley Annette Stewart of Lakeview, Ore., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Father Thomas Philip will preside over the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lakeview with a committal to follow in the Westside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westside Cemetery District, 15188 Westside Road, Lakeview, OR 97630 or a .
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 10, 2019