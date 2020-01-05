|
Shirley Hilyard of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, in Keizer, Ore.
She was born on April 28, 1937, in Eden, Idaho, the daughter of Lauren and Nettie Roundy. She was the middle child of 12 and graduated in 1955 from Rupert High School in Rupert Idaho.
She moved to Klamath Falls in 1963 and worked at the local U.S. Bank. After moving to Klamath Falls, Shirley met Glen Hilyard and they were married on Feb. 27, 1965. Together they had four children.
Shirley was a huge baseball and softball fan. One of the things she enjoyed most was watching her children and grandchildren compete at sporting events and providing her "famous" chocolate chip cookies to the kids and their families. She especially loved spending time with and spoiling her four grandchildren. Shirley was a very selfless woman and will always be remembered for her generosity, kindness toward others, her feisty spirit and quick wit.
She is survived by her children Kelly (William) Wallace of Klamath Falls, Hal (Kim) Hilyard of Klamath Falls, and Shana (David) Lavier of Dallas, Ore., along with four grandchildren Jesse Hilyard, Maddie Hilyard, Alex Lavier, and Royce Lavier; sisters, Joann (Jerry) Hill of Klamath Falls, Peggy Ripley of Twin Falls, Idaho, and brother Mike Roundy of Ketchum, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Lee Hilyard and son Shawn Lee Hilyard.
A family graveside service will be held at Mt. Laki Cemetery in Klamath Falls.
Christmas was always Shirley's favorite time of year. She looked forward to providing presents to the local Toys for Tots in Klamath Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys For Tots in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, OR 97338, that is caring for the family. To share a memory or story, go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 5, 2020