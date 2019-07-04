|
|
Shirley Mae Nix passed away on June 23, 2019. She was 83.
She was preceded in death by husband Jentry Nix Sr. and grandson Ricky Nix. Surviving are her five children and spouses Jentry Jr. (Jan) Nix, Richard (Kathy) Nix, Kathy (Guy) Harris, Terri (Jim) Merritt, and Kimberly (Jason) Walls; 16 grandchildren (Jennifer, Melissa, Lindsey, Jentry III, Trevor, Bonnie, Courtney, Alicia, DJ, Crystal, Stephanie, Trevor, Tatum, Brenton, Joshua, and Sarah); 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
We are blessed to have had Shirley in our lives. A celebration of life picnic will be held on July 20, 2019. All who knew Shirley are most welcome to attend. For more information and picnic updates, feel free to email [email protected]
Published in Herald And News on July 4, 2019