Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family





Shirley was born July 11, 1931 in Klamath Falls to Robert and Opal (East) Hawkins. She married Clee E. Crawford in Klamath Falls on Nov. 17, 1951. Shirley worked at J.C. Penney's for 23 years before retiring. She was a member of Degree of Honor, Jolly Jills, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Most of all, though, Shirley's life was centered around family, which was her constant joy.



Survivors included her sons, Clee Michael Crawford and his wife, Sheila of Klamath Falls, Brett Allen Crawford and his wife, Dana of Ashland, Ore.; brother, Gary Hawkins of Bakersfield, Calif., seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Patricia Loy, brother Robin Hawkins, and sister Melba Echer.



A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens with Very Rev. Rogatian S. Urassa, officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed online at

Lifelong Klamath Falls resident Shirley R. Crawford, 89, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Nov. 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.Shirley was born July 11, 1931 in Klamath Falls to Robert and Opal (East) Hawkins. She married Clee E. Crawford in Klamath Falls on Nov. 17, 1951. Shirley worked at J.C. Penney's for 23 years before retiring. She was a member of Degree of Honor, Jolly Jills, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Most of all, though, Shirley's life was centered around family, which was her constant joy.Survivors included her sons, Clee Michael Crawford and his wife, Sheila of Klamath Falls, Brett Allen Crawford and his wife, Dana of Ashland, Ore.; brother, Gary Hawkins of Bakersfield, Calif., seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Patricia Loy, brother Robin Hawkins, and sister Melba Echer.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens with Very Rev. Rogatian S. Urassa, officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store