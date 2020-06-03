Shirley Ruth Moorman
1936 - 2020
Shirley Ruth Moorman 84, passed away June 1, 2020 at her residence in Klamath Falls, Ore., with family by her side.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, located at 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR. 541-884-3456

Published in Herald And News on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
