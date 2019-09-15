|
|
It is with our deepest condolences that we announce the passing of dear Solveig Grethe Fredstrup, 76, of Grants Pass, Ore. Solveig passed away surrounded by her loving family in Asante Three Rivers Hospital on the morning of Sept. 6, 2019.
She was born on May 13, 1943, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and later immigrated to the U.S. in 1967 with her adoring husband and two children. They made their arrival to Oregon in 1997, first to Klamath Falls and then to Grants Pass in 2016.
Solveig wore many hats in life. A few of the many hats she wore included office manager, homemaker, gardener, and faithful Lutheran. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, and many other arts and crafts.
She is preceded in death by her sister,Vivian and mother Paula, both of Copenhagen. She is survived by her husband Axel Fredstrup, her children, daughter Anne Budden and son Morten Fredstrup, as well as her granddaughters Halie Budden of San Diego, Calif., and Juliet Budden whom currently serves our country in the U.S. Navy. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 15, 2019