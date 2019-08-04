|
Sonja Ann Foster, 79, of Klamath Falls passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who unconditionally supported the people in her life. She was the hostess of many family dinners and Easter Egg Hunts, a quilt-maker, a giver of advice and a lover of cats. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Ann was born on Feb. 20, 1940, in Coquille, Ore., to Nadyne and Joe Davis, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from Philomath High School in 1958. She met and married George Anderson, had five children and lived in Beatty, Ore., until George tragically died in 1971 in a plane crash. She then moved to Klamath Falls to raise her daughters. She met and married Lynn Foster and they lived a happy life of family and car cruises. He preceded her in death.
Ann is survived by her daughters Lu-Ann Anderson of Plush, Lauri Lehman (Matthew) of Philomath, Lea Wonser of Plush, and Melissa Matthews (Tod) of Klamath Falls; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Diana McKenzie (Ed); brothers Tom Davis and Nick Davis (Laurie); and many other family members.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Klamath Falls VFW at 515 Klamath Ave. We invite all who knew her to come and share stories, pictures and food.
