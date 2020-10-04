1/
Stephen Allen Trulove
1949 - 2020
Stephen "Steve" A. Trulove, 71, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Sept. 28, 2020. Steve was born Aug. 14, 1949 in Hoopa, Calif. Survivors include his children, Christopher Travis Trulove (Bridget) of Phoenix, Ariz., Crystal Michelle Trulove of Rainier, Ore., Tanner Paul Wilson of Florence, Mont.; brother, Rex Lee Trulove Jr. (Ella) of Klamath Falls; sisters, Patricia McDermott of Minden, Nev., Judith Allen of Klamath Falls, and 5 grandhildren. The obituary may be viewed at www.cascadecremations.com. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.

