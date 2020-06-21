It is with great sadness the family of Steve Clark announce his passing in the early morning hours of June 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife Michele and beloved children Doug of South Lake Tahoe and Logan of Klamath Falls. He is also survived by his sisters and their husbands, MaryLee and Gerald Fanger and Carol and Mark Froeber, his brother Mark and brother in law and sister in law Mark and Becky Johnson. He also had nieces and nephews all over the West coast who he was very proud of. He had a special relationship with his Aunt Ginny Re and her family He had a close friendship with his extended Copriviza/Murphy/Radich family. He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Mary Helen, brothers Doug and Greg, nephew Matt Froeber and father and mother in law French and Dorothy Johnson.



Steve was an honest man with a big heart. He loved his family and took great joy in being a father. He cherished the 37 year marriage he had with Michele. They shared a lot of good times and had it seemed like a lifetime of memories.



Steve loved watching Doug throw the discus and shot put and Logan sail over the hurdles so we have chosen to have memorial donations be made in his name to: Mazama High School Track team c/o Coach Davidson, 3009 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls Or 97603.



As his good friend Mike Pisan said of Steve, "He was one of the good ones".



