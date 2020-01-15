|
|
Steven Wayne Eslinger passed away on Dec. 28, 2019. Steve was born on Dec. 24, 1975, in Eugene, Ore. He lived there for six months until his family relocated to Klamath Falls, Ore.
Steve graduated from Mazama High School in 1994. He had an artistic ability in drawing and poetry. He also used this ability in carpentry as a hobby and also a career. He enjoyed cars, music, cooking and being outdoors.
Steve is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Rockette Eslinger; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa Eslinger and Donald Meyers; two nieces, a nephew, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He also left behind his son, Kaydence Eslinger and daughter, Kaylin Eslinger, both of whom meant the world to him, and numerous friends.
A remembrance of Steve will be held at a later date. Follow his Facebook page for updates.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 15, 2020