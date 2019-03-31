Resources More Obituaries for Sunflower Ortis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sunflower Ernestine Ortis

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Sunflower Ernestine Ortis, was born on Nov. 22, 1941, in Klamath Falls Ore., and raised in Sprague River, Ore. She lost her battle with cancer and went to Jesus on Friday, March 22, 2019.



She was preceded in death with her youngest son Armen Matt, husband Darryl Gene Ortis and Celia Jefferson Langell (mother). She is survived by her sister Avanna Moore Shea of Sacramento, Calif., Celene Thomas of Klamath Falls, first husband Francis Matt Sr., children Lena Matt of Sacramento, Teri Leahy of Sacramento, Francis Matt Jr. of Klamath Falls, Suzanne Matt Collier of Sacramento, and Ernie Matt of Klamath Falls, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Her gorgeous smile and charismatic personality drew you in. She touched everyone she met. Her service will be in Chiloquin Christian Center by Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1 p.m.