The night before she was able to witness her eldest son get married to the love of his life. Susan spent the afternoon and evening surrounded by family and friends, celebrating a milestone moment for her family. The next morning she quietly passed in her sleep, in her bed, at home, surrounded by all those family and friends. We could all be so lucky.



Susan Hagglund Keady was born Oct. 20, 1961 to legendary Klamath Falls locals, Don and Jackie Hagglund. She has two older brothers, Don Hagglund Jr. and Dave Hagglund. As a girl she was interested in a variety of pursuits from raising lambs to cheerleading. When she graduated from Klamath High School (1979) she chose the University of Oregon, probably following her older brother, Dave.



At the U of O, she happened to meet a Californian named Bob with long, brown, curly hair and a booming laugh who would forever change her life. As crazy as it sounds to people who know Susan, she actually made the first move and had Bob help her with some school work. Over the course of their time at U of O, Susan and Bob fell in love and after graduating from Oregon (1983) they moved back to Bob's hometown in the Bay Area.



Eventually, Susan and Bob got married and started a family of their own. They have three adult children now: Ben, Christina and Michael Keady.



Susan Keady was many things but the thing she was most proud about was being a mother. She would routinely tell anyone who listened that being a mommy is the most important job in the world. She loved her kids with all her heart, each experiencing that love in a different way.



Michael, as the youngest, was routinely spoiled. Christina and Ben would be in school and Michael got to feast on french fries and chocolate shakes from McDonalds. Christina occupied the most special position as Susan's only girl; they held a deep connection and were each other's best friends. Ben inherited Susan's empathy, he used to laugh about how easily his Mom cried. Now he knows he can cry just as easily, jokes on him.



As sad as it is that Susan is gone, we can all take solace in the life she lived and the person she was. Susan was a lover, she was a fighter, she cared deeply for her family and friends. She made an impact on anyone who came within her circle of influence...usually through a baked treat!



She lived a purposeful and amazing life. She taught us all how to stand strong in the face of overwhelming adversity. Now she's in a better place, finally reunited with her husband, Bob. They're certainly looking down on all of us.

