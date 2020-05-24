"BIG RED", passed from this world on May 4, 2020 at home in Klamath Falls, OR with family by her side. She's at peace after a long and painful battle with COPD. She was born on Sept 16, 1951 in San Bernardino, CA to Ray and Ruth Powell. Suzan was a school bus driver for many years in so. Cal before moving to Klamath Falls, OR when her husband transferred to Kingsley Field, she then became a bartender and worked several years in the Klamath Basin. She's survived by her husband Dana Garrett, daughter Carol Wurm (Jim), son Kevin Garrett (Pam), sister Carol Pinner, brother Jim Powell, son-in-law Kim "Trapper" Paulsen, brothers-in-law Pat Garrett, Bart Garrett, Mike Bourgoin, 3 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 1 great grandson, numerous nieces and nephews. She was a loving, giving wife, mother, aunt, sister and grandmother, she will be missed deeply.



