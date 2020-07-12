Sylvia C. Smith, formerly of Klamath Falls, passed away May 25, 2020 at her home in Costa Mesa, Calif. at the age of 81. A lifelong Christian, and with her children at her side, Sylvia succumbed to ovarian cancer.



Born Sylvia Cecile Wilbur on May 15, 1939 in Turlock, Calif., to Cecil and Stella Wilbur, she grew up in Klamath Falls, attending local schools and graduating from Klamath Union High School in 1957. She was the first female student accepted in the Oregon Tech electronics program. There, she met Ronald G. Smith, whom she married in 1958. They raised three children during their 25 years together.



In the 1960's, Sylvia was a community leader and active in local theater. She was a founder, first president, and chairman of the Klamath Falls Jaycettes. During the 1970s and 80s, her husband's career moved the family to Chiloquin, Roseburg, Brookings, and North Bend, where she continued to be active in church and community. She lived the adage, "bloom where you're planted." As her daughters married, Sylvia became an international traveler, visiting them and their European in-laws. She made her last trip to France in July 2019 to celebrate her eldest granddaughter's wedding.



Sylvia returned to Klamath Falls in 1990, where she cared for her father following her mother's death. She was a member of Shasta Way Christian Church, and later on Calvary Chapel. She worked at Gottschalks and Cell Tech and, as a life-long student, continued her education at OIT.



In 1997, Sylvia moved to Southern California to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She devoted the remainder of her career, until 2013, to Psomas, an engineering firm, where she also coordinated the Psomas Toastmasters' Club. She was a deacon of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Costa Mesa and helped lead its women's ministry.



Throughout Sylvia's life, her Christian faith and love of her family and friends were most important to her. She inspired many, meeting every challenge with faith, courage, perseverance and optimism.



Sylvia leaves behind her daughter Allison Spencer, daughter and son-in-law Tamara and Eric Salvio, and son Greg Smith, all of California; her brothers and their wives, Roger and Patrice Wilbur, Gold River, Calif., and Mark and Cynthia Wilbur, Klamath Falls; her grandchildren Cecilia Salvio (spouse Jeremy Levy), Christian Spencer, Lorenzo Salvio, and Cassandra Salvio; and her great-granddaughter, Zoey Levy.



Sylvia was laid to rest in Klamath Memorial Park on May 29 with services limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eulogies were offered by family members, with Pastor Aaron Hreha of Calvary Chapel officiating. Mass for the repose of her soul was also offered June 4 by Fr. Rogatian Urassa at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store