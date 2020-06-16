Sylvia "Joy" Josephine Motschenbacher Rigo passed away on June 5, 2020 at age 93 of age-related causes.



Joy was born in Mountain View, Calif. on Dec 31, 1926 to Clarence E. and Anna L. Motschenbacher, the fifth of nine children. Joy grew up in Dorris, Calif. and graduated from Butte Valley High School . After high school, she worked at the local bank as a loan officer.



On May 24, 1949, she married Oly William Rigo at Reno, Nev. They were married for 52 years. As Joy and Oly built their lives together, Joy used her skills in finance and bookkeeping to help Oly run their businesses.They dabbled in farming in the Lower Klamath area for a brief period when Oly returned from the war. From there they operated the Standard Oil gas station in Dorris then the Standard Oil bulk plant. When logging began to slow down in the area and the Associated sawmill closed they decided to move to Prineville where they operated the Standard Oil bulk plant. Missing their family and friends they moved back to Klamath Falls in 1972 where they operated the Standard Oil bulk plant in Bly.



Like many of her generation she was a stay-at-home mom raising three kids, taking them to all their activities, making sure homework was done and guiding them through life. Her children's fond memories recall her teaching them to ice skate, fishing at Butte Creek ( watch out for snakes!), shuttling them to piano lessons and little league games.



Joy also enjoyed gardening and oil painting in her spare time. She always had an eye for drawing and enjoyed oil painting for her family and friends.



Joy and Oly loved to go dancing and as members of the Elks, enjoyed many evenings out with their friends. When Oly was diagnosed with ALS, she tirelessly cared for him at home for three years, never giving up until his passing in March 2002.



Joy also loved spoiling her grandchildren. Spending time with them gave her great happiness, and the parents enjoyed a break also. She loved doing special projects with them and had as much energy as they did.



Time slowly faded her memory but she always remembered her family and could recall many stories of her early years in great detail.



A special thanks to Tammy Cox and other caregivers for caring for her in her final years. We are all very grateful for all the comfort and companionship they provided to Joy.



Joy is survived by her children, Cindy Ryder, Jeff ( Roxane) Rigo and Barry Rigo.



Grandchildren, Sonja Hultsman ( Vaughn), Kendra Kessler ( Matt), Devin ( Nick) Rigo, Ryan Rigo and Troy Johnson. Great-grandchildren, Ian Hultsman and Elliot & Reagan Kessler. Brothers, Jack Motschenbacher, (Charlotte)Keno, OR and Jay Motschenbacher, Keizer, OR. Also, many nieces and nephews.



Final resting place at Klamath Memorial Park.



