|
|
Tanya Dawes, 48, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away on Aug. 29, 2019.
She was born in Postville, Pa., and graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas, Nev., where she grew up. Tanya worked at and managed several food establishments and convenience stores before, during and after getting her bachelor's degree in accounting. After graduating high school, Tanya met and married Chrysostom Dawes.
She is survived by her husband Chrysostom Dawes; daughters Avory, Kirsten and Khrystina Dawes; grandson Ryan Dawes; mother and step-father Judith and Joseph Neiswender; father Barry Bensinger; brother Kyle Neiswender; sister and brother-in-law, niece, and nephew Lynn, Randy, Sage and Cooper Mendre; niece Lillian Neiswender; sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece and nephew Cassi, Dan, Gabriella and Zachary Ballard; friends; colleagues; and community members. She was loved by all throughout the community as she was a very loving and dedicated mother, wife, rocker, and friend.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 10 a.m. in Klamath Falls First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 25, 2019