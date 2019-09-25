|
|
Teresa "Terri" Christine Adams, 66, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, at a memory care facility in Salem. She was born on Jan. 14, 1953, in San Francisco at a military hospital. When she was a little girl, the family moved to Klamath Falls, where she grew up and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1971.
She spent the next two summers working at the Crater Lake Lodge, where she discovered her passion for the great outdoors. Terri attended Oregon Institute of Technology and the University of Oregon before joining the Air Force in 1974. She worked in intelligence during the Vietnam War as a wing target processing specialist, supporting the 93rd Bombardment Wing's emergency order studying maps and telling the boys flying the B-52s where their targets should be. She also played softball for the Air Force as a shortstop.
After her time in the Air Force, she worked for the postal service for nearly 40 years until she retired in December 2016. Through the years, she owned several miniature dachshunds (her babies), which provided her with great joy and happiness.
She is survived by her five siblings Michael (Vicki) Adams, Thomas Adams, Robert Adams, Marjorie (Dennis) Lewis and Janet (David) Garrett, 11 nieces and nephews, 14 great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 25, 2019