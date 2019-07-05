Resources More Obituaries for Teresa Cavan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teresa Cavan

Teresa (Terri) Cavan went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



She was born on Jan. 12, 1932, in Perry Township near Mt. Horeb, Wis. Terri was the 10th of 12 children born to Albert and Mary Haag. She met Daniel (Danny) Cavan from Bly, Ore., while he was stationed in Madison, Wis., at Truax Field Airforce Base. Terri and Danny were married on Feb. 4, 1961. They had three children and eventually settled in Madison.



In 2017, she moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., to live with her daughter Kathy Baker and family. Terri was preceded in death by her husband Danny, her parents Albert and Mary Haag, and her mother and father in-law Norah and Martin Cavan. She was also preceded in death by her five brothers, one sister, four sisters-in-law , and five brothers-in-law. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Marty and Sheryl Cavan and daughters and sons-in-law Beth and Rod Hadley and Kathy and Danny Baker; grandchildren McKenna Cavan, Riley Cavan, Lane (Acarey) Hadley, Katelyn Hadley, Brad (Holly) Hadley, Brandon (fiancee Erin) Hadley, Lacey (Greg) Burnett, Charlie Baker, Erin Baker, Jesse (Roy) Torrero, AshLee (Rocky) Spivey, Danny (Kelley) Baker and (as close as a) daughter Cathy (Ed) Saunders and adopted grandsons Mitchell and Michael. Terri is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass was celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Monona, Wis., on Saturday June 29. No additional services will be held. Donations in memory of Terri can be made to or the . Published in Herald And News on July 5, 2019